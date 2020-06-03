A technology-focused civil liberties group filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to regulate online social media, alleging it violates the constitutional First Amendment and restricts freedom of expression.

Trump’s order, signed last week, could allow for more lawsuits against social media companies, such as Twitter and Facebook, for its users to post, tweet and broadcast live.

The order had more political than substantial ends, and many experts questioned whether it was constitutional. The president was aiming to harangue his supporters after Twitter placed data verification labels on two of his tweets. Trump has long accused without evidence tech companies of being biased against conservatives.

The decree focuses on the law that protects internet companies from lawsuits, in particular Section 230 of the Communications Decency Law. The platforms cannot be sued for having videos and user posts, or for moderating their services, with some exceptions.

In its complaint, the Center for Democracy and Technology said Trump’s executive order violates the First Amendment because it attacks Twitter for putting data verification labels on the president’s tweets, something the group said is Twitter’s right as private company.

In more general terms, the order tries to limit the speech of all platforms and people on the internet “demonstrating the will to use the government’s authority to retaliate against those who criticize the government,” the CDT said.

“The government cannot and should not compel online intermediaries to moderate the speech at the whims of the president,” Alexandra Givens, CEO of the CDT, said in an emailed statement. The organization filed the federal lawsuit in the District of Columbia court.

There was resistance against Trump’s order from various fronts. Tech industry groups said it was bad for innovation and freedom of expression. Civil and libertarian rights organizations, as well as the country’s Chamber of Commerce, also criticized the order.