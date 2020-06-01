Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

It is only natural that after a game loses the vast majority of its user base, the distributor makes the decision to shut down its servers. However, this did not prevent many from taking by surprise that everything seems to indicate that Sony closed the servers of one of the best FPS for PlayStation Vita.

What happens is that users of sites like reddit have reported that they do not have the opportunity to join games of Killzone: Mercenary. Some of them say they contacted representatives of Sony, who confirmed that the game’s servers were removed and that is the reason why they can no longer play online.

“I was actually in a chat with Sony’s support chat when I saw this post. I asked the representative, who reviewed internally and confirmed that they were closed, ”said a reddit user.

Sony has not spoken about the closure of Killzone: Mercenary

Something that is striking is that Sony Interactive Entertainment has not made any comment about it. This is somewhat strange, since normally the distributor warns months in advance when he has plans to shut down the servers of any of his games.

It is for the above that many players are complaining about the sudden closure and ask Sony Interactive Entertainment to reverse its decision. In fact, there are some players that the lack of a notice violates the company’s terms of service and affects players who have just purchased the game.

Killzone: Mercenary is a first-person shooter developed by Guerrilla Cambridge, which debuted exclusively for PlayStation Vita in September 2013. It is a game that received mostly positive reviews and became one of the standards of the genre in the laptop.

