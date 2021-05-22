“Suddenly, his mother is me?”

The documentary series Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive comes to an end next Wednesday, May 26. This Friday, the Deluxe has issued a preview of that last episode, in which Rocío Carrasco talks about the participation of her daughter, Rocío Flores, in Survivors.

In the trailer shown by Telecinco, Flores is seen crying at one point in the reality show, asking her mother to call her, some images that cause Carrasco look away of the projector in front of you.

“It doesn’t do me any good see those images because I know it is not real “, Carrasco explained. And when you go to Survivors, is your mother me?“, it has been asked next.

In his opinion, his daughter Rocío “has not been concerned about how I have been knowing what he knew”, although he has clarified that is not blaming therefore to his daughter: “I blame the one who is there, that waste, that filth of being that is Antonio David Flores“, has said, mentioning for the first time in the entire docuseries the name of your ex-partner.

Finally, the preview has shown a series of statements by Antonio David over the years in which he always said the same phrase, “The time puts everyone in place”. Rocío Carrasco’s reaction has been overwhelming: “I think yours has arrived.”