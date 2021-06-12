Sudden cryptocurrency puts El Salvador bonds in check

(Bloomberg) – El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele is prone to unexpected, dramatic and seemingly counterproductive gestures. The adoption of bitcoin as legal tender could be one more for this list. Peru elected a little-known leftist with no government experience this week, yet El Salvador’s bonds reacted worse.

Although there may be valid reasons for a country without its own currency to seek to reduce dependence on the dollar, the news was not well received by the IMF. Negotiations with the Fund on a new credit program have been going on for months. Unexpectedly changing the country’s monetary framework, while great for getting new Twitter followers, is not helpful. El Salvador needs external financing. Without IMF support, default is a real possibility. Siobhan Morden of Amherst Pierpont says her level of conviction about the IMF program is now “50% / 50%.”

Investors in Latin America are increasingly and rightly concerned about the deterioration of democracies and institutions in the region. Checks and balances are threatened everywhere you look and the legacy of the pandemic (and the mismanagement of the region of it) appears to be a wave of anger and shock. Sure, commodity prices have risen and that’s great for the terms of trade. But it is also important that investors have confidence that contracts will be honored, that legal systems will be stable, and that central banks will remain independent of political pressure.

