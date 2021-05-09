Sudden change of weather this Sunday with rains and a sharp drop in temperatures

The entrance of a front associated with an Atlantic storm it will end the good weather of the last days and will bring with it widespread rainfall and a sharp drop in temperatures, according to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The rainfall could be locally strong or persistent in western Galicia, and in the afternoon in the Pyrenees, the eastern Iberian system and the Valencian Community, without ruling out the interior southeast.

In the rest of the zones these will be weaker and they will mainly affect the Alboran coastlines in the morning and the Catalans and Balearic Islands in the afternoon, while it is unlikely that they will occur on the southeastern coastlines. All rainfall could be in these areas accompanied by mud.

In the Canary Islands for their part, cloudiness will increase in the north of the islands, with probable weak rainfall.

This front will also provoke a sharp drop in daytime temperatures, which will decline in a generalized way except in the Cantabrian coast and the Mediterranean area, where they will remain with few changes. In fact, these are expected to rise on the southeast coast, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

This decrease will be more notable in much of the interior of the peninsula, while night temperatures will also drop in that area.

In addition, the winds will prevail with a southern component in the eastern peninsula and the Balearic Islands and in the north in the Canary Islands, and with a southern and western component in the rest of the Peninsula, with strong intervals in mountain areas and on the coasts of Galicia and Almería.