A new era begins in the history of the African country of Sudan, where female genital mutilation was banned and will be treated as a crime who will be punished with up to three years in prison. This new decision was received by feminist activists as the end of an era towards an inhuman tradition that violated women’s rights.

In accordance with the United Nations Organization, almost 9 out of 10 women and girls in Sudan had undergone genital mutilation. Therefore, the prohibition of this practice means a great change in the life of new generations of women in the country of Sudan.

According to the medium of The New York Times, Sudan was one of the most violent countries with this practice compared to other countries where similar procedures are also carried out. According to the approved legislation, it is already allowed to sanction whoever performs this practice with years in prison and financial fines, although For many activists, measures are still lacking to prevent them from continuing to do this practice, however, this represents progress.

“This new law will help protect girls from this barbaric practice and allow them to live with dignity. It will help mothers who did not want to mutilate their daughters but had no choice. Now there will finally be consequences. ” Were the words of Salma Ismail, UNICEF spokesperson.

Genital mutilation is a procedure in which a woman’s private parts are deliberately removed, making an excision. This can cause serious health problems for both physical and psychological women.

In Africa this practice is linked to religious and cultural beliefs considered essential in marriage. It is made in at least 27 countries. Furthermore, it is estimated that 200 million girls and women around the world have been subjected to this practice with the risk of bleeding out and contracting infections that threaten them against their lives.

