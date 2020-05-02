The new Sudanese government has banned the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM), a move hailed as a great victory by women’s rights advocates in a country where the often dangerous practice is widespread.

According to BBC analyst in Sudan Mohaned Hashim, there were previous attempts to ban female genital mutilation across the country, but parliament under former leader Omar al-Bashir rejected the recommendations.

In 1946, Sudan made the most extreme forms of female genital mutilation illegal, but law enforcement was poor. In 1983, that law was completely removed when then-President Jaafar Nimeiry declared that Islamic law was the basis of the legislation.

“Having a law against female genital mutilation acts as an important deterrent.”

The new law states that anyone who performs FGM, either within a medical facility or elsewhere, will be at risk of a fine and three years in prison.

For their part, women’s rights groups said the punishment would help end FGM, but warned that it would be difficult to change their minds in communities that see traditional practice as necessary to marry their daughters.

Sudan has one of the highest rates of female genital mutilation in the world.

Almost nine out of 10 women and girls in Sudan, predominantly of Muslim faith, have undergone female genital mutilation, data from the United Nations show.

The procedure, although there are different types and ways of committing it, generally involves the partial or total removal of the female genitalia and can be accompanied by a series of health problems that the victim suffers, both physical and psychological.

Faiza Mohamed, Africa regional director for the Equality Now program said that “The prevalence of female genital mutilation in Sudan is one of the highest worldwide. Now is the time to use punitive measures to guarantee that girls are protected from this tortuous practice. ”

He added: Having a law against female genital mutilation acts as an important deterrent, however Sudan may face challenges in enforcing the legislation. People who still believe in practice may not report cases or act to stop FGM when they know it is happening. ”

An estimated 200 million girls and women worldwide have undergone female genital mutilation, which is practiced in at least 27 African countries and parts of Asia and the Middle East.

Girls can bleed to death or die from infections.

Likewise, female genital mutilation can also cause fatal complications in childbirth later, health experts say.

In Sudan, more than three-quarters of the procedures are performed by nurses, midwives or other medical personnel, says anti-FGM campaign group 28 Too Many.

FGM types

Clitoridectomy: partial or total removal of the clitoris.

Cleavage: removal of the clitoris and inner lips (lips), with or without the outer lips.

Infibulation: cutting, removing part or all of the external genitalia and sewing or narrowing the vaginal opening.

Any other type of intentional damage to the female genitalia (burning, scraping, piercing).

