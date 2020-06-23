Japan is full of peculiar artists in this world of video games: Hideo Kojima, Shinji Mikami, SWERY65 or our beloved Hideki Kamiya. But if I could personally go to dinner with one it would be with Goichi Suda, better known as SUDA5, creator of Killer 7, The Silver Case, but especially for No More Heroes. Since the development of No More Heroes III was officially confirmed, Travis Touchdown fans have been hungry to see new information. In the past The Games Awards we met those who will be the enemies of the title and we saw Travis honor the mythical scene of Akira’s motorcycle, but since then we have had to settle for bits of information and a simple photo of Travis with Mr Meeseeks. Luckily today we can intuit what is the first real gameplay of the game.

SUDA51, move away we don’t see No More Heroes III

Three minutes and thirty-one seconds from the New Game + Expo, SUDA51 appeared as a special guest to tell us that he still has many pending games such as Mario Odyssey and a good handful of indies. It is always nice to know a little more about the day to day of these industry figures who often seem distant and I was the first to celebrate the closeness of Sakurai during the presentation of Min Min for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, however what SUDA has made has no name. See for yourself or at least try:

The first gameplay of No More Heroes III has been sabotaged by its own creator, who has been placed in the middle of the entire screen so that we can see between little or nothing. Still you can see the interface of the game, as the exhaustion of the battery of the laser katana returns, with its corresponding recharge, the slot machine when defeating enemies to receive power-ups and the tiger in the lower right corner. It also appears that the game is moving at 60 frames, although it may be simply in contrast to the unfocused webcam that the new trolling genius used to record itself. Hopefully in the next few hours or days we can see the gameplay in good condition.

If there are no news about it, No More Heroes III should come out in 2020, but everything can change due to the current world situation. For the moment let’s hope that Travis is not late for his appointment and if he is late it will be to improve the game.

