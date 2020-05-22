By Rodolfo León

05/22/2020

After showing the extensive gameplay of Ghost of Tsushima Last week, players wondered exactly how difficult this game would be. In recent interviews, Sucker Punch He has mentioned that combat is not easy, and if you are not careful, you can also die with a single blow. During the 18 minutes of State of play dedicated to this title, we can see our protagonist, Jin, eliminate your enemies with a simple sword, but they must be precise.

Fortunately, it seems that this exclusive Playstation 4 It still seeks to be accessible to everyone, whether you are a hardcore fan of these types of games or not. In an interview with The Washington Post, Jason Connell, Creative Director, reiterates that the game has difficulty options. In fact, the difficulty options were mentioned during the game’s reveal beyond 2018, but it’s nice to know that the idea hasn’t been abandoned.

“First of all, yes, we have various levels of difficulty. If the game is easy and you want it to be a much more challenging experience, you can upgrade to the difficulty. If you see that the game is a bit difficult, you can decrease it. I repeat, this is all part of an effort to reach as many players as possible. ”

Of course, even with multiple levels, difficulty is a tricky subject to balance. Connel continue with the following:

“It won’t be so difficult to give up in the first 15 minutes. That would be very frustrating for many players who have a lot to gain from playing the game because they love the medium or the genre. But neither can it be so easy that there is no challenge for our most hardcore fans. ”

Ghost of Tsushima will go on sale next July 17 for Playstation 4.

Source: Washington Post

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, cinephile and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

