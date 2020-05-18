Although the recent advance of Ghost of Tsushima was very well delivered to the community, one sector was skeptical about the combat system. In that sense, it should be mentioned that comparisons with similar themed games and with recognized combat systems such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Nioh was inevitable and even gave rise to certain doubts. However, according to Sucker Punch there is nothing to fear as combat in its solid game.

During an interview conducted on the official PlayStation podcast (via Gamingbolt), Nate Fox, director of Ghost of Tsushima, spoke about the combat system of the new Sucker Punch game. In this sense, the creative pointed out that the objective of the development team has been to create a combat “firmly and lethally precise”, something for which they have worked with experts in samurai combat, so that the game reflects tension, strategy and explosiveness. of this type of sword fighting.

Also, Fox assured that they are not joking about the lethality of the combat in Ghost of Tsushima, because just as it is possible to end an enemy with a simple sword, the same thing can happen but with the character we control: “we have a phrase that we use to describe combat in the game and it’s ‘mud, blood and steel’. We want you to feel really rooted and lethally accurate. If you’ve ever seen a samurai movie, you know how it is. These men cut each other with a single swipe of your sword, and capturing that kind of fight is different from what many games have done, because it means you can die very fast, and your enemies can too. It took us a while to get it right, but we are very satisfied with the results and we think it looks good on the screen. “

Remember that in this link you will find all the information related to Ghost of Tsushima, a game that will debut exclusively for PS4 on July 17.

