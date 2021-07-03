Sucker Punch: Estrella claims 10 minutes can be added to each scene

A couple of months ago, Zack Snyder made two revelations that nobody expected. The first is that he thinks that Sucker Punch: Surreal World – 24% is a feminist film, even though it is one of the most reifying and misogynistic films. The other big revelation was that there is a director’s version of that movie. The fans would like to see that Snyder Cut. What is certain is that we do not know how much that version would vary from the one we saw in theaters.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The reality is that with this director, what the studios do is take hours of content from him because his original vision is usually longer than the average. The clearest example is Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. The one that was released in theaters, and that was intervened by the study, lasted only 2 hours. The director’s cut lasts 4 hours. In that sense it is a heavy film, but it has much more coherence than the cut version.

More than one of us have wondered if that will also be the case with Sucker Punch. One of the stars has hinted that this is also the case for that 2011 film. Jamie Chung, who will play Amber, gave an interview for The Hollywood Reporter. In it they asked him what the director’s version of that film would look like. What he revealed is that the film should be rated R and that’s why they altered it so much, but he also said that the film would be much longer. A bit jokingly, he said that each scene could be extended by 10 minutes, but then added that they recorded many scenes. And he knows that the combat scenes would have been much longer.

Do not miss: Warner Bros. would have censored Zack Snyder for publishing the image of Batman practicing oral sex

Oh man. I know that if Zack had gotten away with it, there wouldn’t be such monstrous fictional characters. The theatrical cut is PG-13, but it feels like an R-rated movie. And I think that’s one of the reasons they altered the story. It’s been so long, but there would have been so much more detail. Each scene would be extended for 10 minutes (Laughter). We shot a lot in that movie and it was a lot of fun. My character was the pilot, but I know that the action sequences would have been much longer. Gee, it feels like we’ve trained a long time for them. The entire experience lasted six months, so there must be more out there.

Considering what we saw at the Snyder Cut, it’s not hard to believe the actress. It is likely to be true.

Precisely in an interview for Vanity Fair the director revealed that people misinterpreted this film. In his opinion, it is not a reifying film, but his intention was precisely to criticize this and the oppression of gender, but that not everyone got it. Furthermore, he revealed that the version we know of is not the Snyder Cut:

That is a movie that I wrote with my friend Steve Shibuya. Steve and I were talking about the movie for a long time, actually, because the movie to me, you know, people don’t admit it, but in many ways it’s a protest movie. It is a movie about genre. At the time they asked me ” Why did you see the girls that way? ‘ and I always told them ‘I don’t dress them like that, you do.’ I always saw it as a criticism, in various ways, of popular culture. I think that at the time I was criticized for being the opposite; kind of sexist verbiage, but it was fun to do and I still love it. That was the first time that I really faced a radical restructuring of a film to be more commercial. There is a director’s version of that film that has not seen the light of day. I’m going to say that out loud.

Do not miss out on reading: Zack Snyder reveals Lex Luthor would save humanity in Justice League 3