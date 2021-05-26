Sucker Punch Cast: Surreal World Wants Zack Snyder Cut

For more than one reason, Zack Snyder will go down in history as a director defined by controversy. From his dark approach to the superheroes of DC until his hidden final cuts by the little confidence of Warner, the director is permanently tied to the problems that are generated in his productions, but also to the great possibilities that his work has if they only gave him the creative freedom he needs. Although the most recent release of The Army of the Dead – 78% did not mean a historic change for world cinematography, it definitely proved that a comfortable Snyder is an efficient Snyder.

The director recently commented on how happy he is with Netflix, as the company is known for giving its creators total freedom. The famous streaming service already has great directors in its ranks whose projects other production companies rejected, so the director’s followers hope that this new alliance will clear up doubts about his ability. Of course, this also means looking back and seeing what it could be. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Premiere – 82%, just as Snyder had planned, made it clear that Warner missed a great opportunity.

But this is nothing new. From 300 – 60% and Watchmen, Los Vigilantes – 65%, Snyder has different cuts than the ones the public knew about. In many cases, the scenes end up as extras on the DVDs, and in others the extended versions have even been released in home format, but that does not necessarily make them popular or erase the bad reviews that were released at the time. Following a tradition focused on repairing the director’s image, now fans are looking for one of his most attacked films to be seen as he wanted.

This is Sucker Punch: Surreal World – 24% which was released in 2011 with a lukewarm reception at the box office and a worse treatment from the public and specialized critics. It has been known for a long time that Warner forced Snyder to cut important parts for the development of the plot and that is very clear in the final cut. The director had recently commented that there is a complete version of the film and the cast supports the idea of ​​releasing it. According to ScreenRant, Jena Malone and Abbie Cornish shared the news on their respective social networks where Snyder talked about the tape with Malone by posting a hashtag that is already becoming popular:

Immediately, the followers began to share the publication and some hope that other actresses, such as Emily Browning, Vanessa Hudgens and Carla Gugino will also join the new campaign in some way. It seems that this cut supports the original idea that Sucker Punch It is a feminist work, a comment that the cast supported at the time in several interviews. The final cut ended up veiling his social criticism and left us with shocking scenes but for many empty and lacking real plot.

In fact, some specialized critics classified her as misogynistic because of the clothes they wear and the dances in the brothel scenes. Sucker Punch tells the story of a girl named Babydoll his stepfather locks up in a psychiatric hospital to be able to keep his inheritance. In that horrible place, the protagonist befriends other inmates while imagining different worlds that give her control over her situation.

During an interview for The Guardian, the Emily Browning, who gives life to Babydoll, explained why the feminist message had been lost in the final cut. In the film, the story takes place in the real world and in two imaginary worlds, one inside a brothel and the other where all of them can be heroines. The character of Babydoll she relates the possibility of having a lobotomy performed with the possibility of having her virginity sold. In the end, the character decides to give up his virginity in that world, and allow himself to be lobotomized in the real world; that is, you have control over your body. However, Warner felt that it was too much and preferred to remove that leaving a void in the development of the character. The odds are slim, but Snyder’s insistence can’t be ignored, so it’s time for fans of the movie to support the campaign.

