Successfully launched into the space ‘Enxaneta’, the first nanosatellite of the Catalan Generalitat

The nanosatellite has been put into orbit by the Russian spacecraft “Soyuz 2”. “Enxaneta” is the first spatial project of the Generalitat of Catalonia and its objective is to improve the connectivity systems in the Catalan territory, among other things, it will facilitate 5G connections and will perform Earth observation tasks.

The launch was successful from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, located in a secluded area between the Kazakh city of Astana and the Aral Sea.

“Enxaneta”, whose name comes from the tradition of Catalan castellers, is the first of two nanosatellites that the Generalitat de Catalunya, through the companies Sateliot and Open Cosmos, plans to put into orbit. The enxaneta, in Catalan, is the one that crowns the human tower of the castellers. And today the nanosatellite has crowned its first mission: to get into orbit.

The objective is also to give a boost to the aerospace sector in Catalonia, which according to the Government it can create more than a thousand jobs and a turnover of 280 million euros in four years.

According to the Minister of Digital Policies of the Generalitat de Catalunya, Jordi Puigneró, the launch “is the culmination of two years of work and efforts of many people from outside and within the Government,” he said during the early morning act carried out to tell the live event.