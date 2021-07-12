Successfully fly space tourists

.

SAN FRANCISCO.

British billionaire Richard Branson’s spacecraft successfully made the first commercial tourist space voyage.

The Virgin Galactic company’s VSS Unity spacecraft, which also carried two pilots and three other passengers, landed on a runway at Spaceport America Air Force Base, in New Mexico, United States at approximately 10:40 a.m. local time.

We are here to make space more accessible to everyone, ”said Branson, 70, after the flight.

The white space plane rose attached to the underside of the VMS Eve twin-fuselage jet, named for Branson’s late mother.

Upon reaching its launch point, the VSS Unity was released from the mothership and fell as the crew ignited their rocket, sending it upward at supersonic speed about 85.9 kilometers up.

At the apex of the ascent with the rocket turned off, the crew experienced a few minutes of microgravity, before the space plane switched to reentry mode and began the descent. The entire flight took about an hour.

Congratulations on the flight. Can’t wait to join the club! ”Jeff Bezos, who hopes to fly into space, wrote on Instagram.

AMU

