United Kingdom.- Promising results from a small study carried out by the University of Oxford to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. Six macaque monkeys received the vaccine before exposing them to the disease.

Some of the monkeys developed antibodies within 14 days of being vaccinated. All six developed antibodies within 28 days.

The researchers said the vaccine appears to have prevented pneumonia and other long-term problems after being exposed to the virus.

On April 24, Oxford began human trials of the vaccine. Oxford and the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca are already working together to produce the vaccine. The results of the human clinical trial may be available as early as June.

AstraZeneca has taken on the cost and challenge of producing the vaccine for global consumption. In other words, the Oxford researchers published their findings on a server called Biorxiv and the results have not undergone a peer review process required for publication in medical or scientific journals.

Estimated time

In a virtual press conference, Marco Cavaleri, the head of the EMA Vaccines department, stressed that a vaccine against COVID-19 could be approved, “in the most optimistic scenario”, in an approximate and minimum period of one year, Although he assured that the agency is “doing everything possible” to accelerate the process, maintaining constant contact with 33 laboratories.

Cavaleri was skeptical about the deadline set by the University of Oxford (United Kingdom), which promised to finish the clinical tests of a COVID-19 vaccine that it has carried out since April, in August, because he considered that the development of this type of Medicines and the approval of a license by the corresponding health authorities requires more time.

In addition, he recalled that it has been shown throughout history that “there are very few vaccines that go all the way” to the licensing process, and that “in many cases” additional tests are required to confirm that they do not cause serious side effects. among users.

He noted that “it is not possible to omit the third stage of a process” of vaccine development, during which trials are carried out to investigate “the level of protection” and side effects by testing thousands of people outside the laboratories , which leads to determine, among other things, if it makes vaccinated people more susceptible to contagion.

Trials in the USA

Having a COVID-19 vaccine ready for January is a difficult goal, but one of America’s top health authorities is gearing up for a vast experiment that will soon determine if any is effective.

At least four to five potential vaccines “look promising” in laboratory tests and one or two will be ready for large-scale testing in July, with two more to follow, the director of the National Institutes of Health told The Associated Press. (NIH), Francis Collins.

“The biggest challenge now is a big test and everyone is ready. And we want to make sure it happens in a coordinated way, ”Collins said in an interview Thursday night.

The NIH, in collaboration with some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, is creating a master plan that vaccine producers can follow. Separately, the government of President Donald Trump is working on how to produce vaccines now, a risky bet before anyone knows which one will be effective. The goal is to have 300 million doses available to distribute in the country by January.

Collins said it is a “very daring plan” and is optimistic that science can help speed up the process, but added: “If we can have this vaccine the day before, that is going to be important for everyone.”

Despite all the emphasis on speed, Collins stressed: “We are not going to skip procedures” on safety and scientists will carefully examine side effects.

Worldwide, there are already more than a dozen vaccines in the early stages of testing or about to start small human safety studies to detect problems and whether injections strengthen the immune system. Among the ones that generate the most attention is one created by NIH and Moderna Inc. and the other from Oxford mentioned above.

The current tests “look great,” Collins said. “But until you try it in the real world you don’t know for sure. You can’t skip that really difficult part of proving this for thousands upon thousands of people. ”

One of the key questions is how those at high risk of getting COVID-19 — like the elderly and people with chronic conditions — will respond to the injections.

.