Repatriation is finally achieved: May 14, 68 Disney Cruise crew members landed in Cozumel and on May 15, 18 more in Puerto Vallarta. To home

At the end of returning to mexico stranded crew

Regeneration, May 16, 2020. Foreign relations reported that 86 Mexicans who work as shipping crews were finally repatriated and that they had been stranded by the coronavirus pandemic emergency.

What details foreign relations is that it is «a joint effort of the three levels of government ».

It is detailed that the landing on May 14 and 15, after being stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of ports in various countries.

So on May 14 68 people landed in Cozumel, Quintana Roo, from the Disney Cruise shipping company.

Also, this May 15, 18 people landed in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, from the Carnival Corporation.

Since March contact with Mexican at sea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has maintained contact with the nationals since March to provide them with consular assistance and information on landing options.

It is detailed that the efforts continue to support other Mexican people in a similar situation.

It is even clarified that this is “Through operations in Mexican ports or through third countries”.

And it is that Foreign Relations headed by Marcelo Ebrard, said that through diplomatic representations communication is maintained with the cruise companies, including the parent offices.

Three levels of government and health protocols

Logistics and health protocols for the repatriation of Mexican people are detailed in a document released by the SRE.

He says they were implemented jointly by the Ministry of Communications and Transportation and the Ministry of Health.

In addition, the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of the Navy, the National Guard and the National Institute of Migration participated in this effort.

In addition, ehe contest of the Tax Administration Service (General Administration of Customs), the governments of Quintana Roo and Jalisco.

As well as the municipal governments of Puerto Vallarta, Cozumel, Solidaridad and Benito Juárez.

The Government of Mexico reaffirms its commitment to support nationals seeking to return to the country in the context of the current pandemic.

It also confirms its willingness to undertake joint actions with state and municipal governments.

This «to achieve that more Mexicans and Mexicans get home safely and under the necessary sanitary protocols, “it is indicated.