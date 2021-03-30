Successful first night of boxing in 2021 in the Basque Country

The evening of yesterday, Friday, March 19, in Baserri Antzokia (Derio, Bizkaia) It was the first with professional boxing to be held in the Basque Country since the beginning of the pandemic (13 months). Also the first non-attended professional boxing event in the territory. It was broadcast live on the North American paid streaming channel Fite, delayed by Etb, and had the support, among other sponsors, of the Provincial Council of Bizkaia.

10 chimes rang in silence in memory of the legendary Marvin Hagler, the Cantabrian promoter and coach Daniel Rasilla and the sports journalist José Manuel Cortizas, ‘Corti’. Boxing has lost all three of them but retains their memory. Chimo from La Rioja achieved a prestigious victory in a fight against the contender for the Spanish featherweight championship, Kevin Baldospino from Miranda. The Barru Boxing de Logroño now presents 3-1 (1 KO). Chim made use of the weight of his fists against a Kevin Baldospino who recovered from a knockdown in the first round and made his loss very expensive although he was not enough to turn the cards. The most forceful hands were those of the Riojan. The fight was agreed to 6 rounds at the limit of 62 kilos.

In a 6-round fight at 56 kilos, the undefeated Fran Mendoza hit a 60-54 triple and sought the KO from the start. The courageous Joel Sánchez put up a foolproof resistance and also knew how to get his blows. The one from Gym Gasteiz Sport now presents 11-0, 6KO. Barru Boxing’s also from Logroño, Ricardo Fernñandez, ‘Mateo’ achieved victory by unanimous decision, in 4-round combat at 62 kilos, against a Carlos Arroyo who put up tough resistance. ‘Mateo’, who was returning to activity after the forced stoppage of the pandemic now presents 9-5-0.

Zouhari Tetef confirmed the great sensations that he generated in his debut last October in Barcelona against Yomer Medrano. He harvested the 2-0-0 against the elusive left-hander Cristian Narváez. The one from Gym Gasteiz Sport controlled the distance, conceded the responses of his opponent and displayed his lilting and elegant boxing in a 4-round match at 57 kilos.

The 21-year-old Portuguese Jorge Guedes won in 6 rounds in a combat agreed at the limit of 70.5 kilos to an experienced Miguel Aguilar who handled the left crochet with danger. Guedes now presents 2-0. “Many thanks to those who have contributed to the fact that yesterday’s evening at Baserri Antzokia , the first in the Basque Country since the pandemic was declared, to go ahead. We are proud to be able to generate activity for boxers. Thanks especially to EITB and the Provincial Council of Bizkaia, as well as to the rest of the sponsors ”, concludes José Luis Celaya.