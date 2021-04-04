Successful defense: Herring knocked out Frampton

Herring stopped Frampton in six rounds to retain the junior lightweight world title

Courtesy: D4G Promotions

DUBAI – Jamel “Semper Fi” HerringAt 35, he was the author of the most emblematic victory of his career. Herring dominated and then stopped Carl “The Jackal” Frampton in the sixth round to retain his WBO junior lightweight world title on Saturday at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai.

Herring (23-2, 11 KOs) dropped Frampton twice in the fight, the final knockdown coming in the sixth round courtesy of a brutal uppercut. A follow-up attack prompted Frampton’s corner to throw in the towel, ending what had been an entertaining phone booth match.

“I am honored to share the ring with him,” Herring said. “He is a two division world champion. He has done very well in the sport of boxing, and it was an honor. “

“It was an emotional roller coaster just getting here. My last performance was not the best. People doubted me. They called me every name in the book, but even with the cut, I wasn’t going to give up. He wasn’t going to quit and Carl Frampton is a tremendous champion. I have been a fan from day one. It’s hard to see a veteran of the sport come out like this. “

Frampton (28-3, 16 KOs), of Belfast, was trying to become the first man from Ireland to win world titles in three weight classes. Failing to reach that goal, the 34-year-old decided to retire.

Frampton said: “I said before the fight that I would retire if I lost, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I just want to dedicate my life to my family. Boxing has been good for me. It was bad for me too, but the last few years with this team have been the best of my career. I just want to go home to my beautiful wife and kids, and that’s it.

“I just took a beating from the best man. I really struggled to get inside his guard. “