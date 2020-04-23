Vasco was economical in the amount of reinforcements in the season so far: the attacking midfielder Martín Benítez, who participated in only two games until the stoppage of Brazilian football, and the center forward Germán Cano. This one, of immediate success, is an example for when the market reheats.

Germán Cano played 11 games for Vasco and scored five goals so far (Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco)

There is still no definition of when the ball will roll around the country, so there is also nothing established about new players for the squad now led by Ramon Menezes. But the trend is few and useful, as well as the striker with 11 games and five goals: accurate shot.

The logic is financial: wage arrears have reached a dangerous three months, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased financial problems for all clubs and the trend is for Vasco to count on partners to go to the market. If help is needed, it must be punctual.

Benítez hasn’t shown any service yet – he has had very little time for that, it is true – but the search for the former Independiente (ARG) player has already taken place to fill open gaps since last year. In theory, the best of him is to the right of the attack, whose runner was filled by Rossi in 2019. There is hope in the possibility that the Argentine could also act as a central point guard.

On the other hand, the internal understanding is that, despite the poor performance under the command of Abel Braga, the Vasco squad is not bad. Observed needs and monetary possibilities, therefore, should marry for a better future.

