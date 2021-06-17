Success stories of small Europeans run by founders

Europe has a strong heritage of companies run by its founders. Founder-run companies are companies in which the person who started the business participates at the highest levels of management. For example, you can be a CEO, president, or a member of the board of directors. From the point of view of resilience and independence of governance, this management model may seem problematic. In particular, when the CEO is also the holder of a significant share in the capital of the company, this gives him a controlling vote power. But what about those companies that have the appropriate mechanisms to guarantee transparency and prudent management, why are they still being ignored, not only by investors but by analysts? In the case of the latter, it is true that with Mifid II the costs for many management companies increased and in some cases they have had to absorb the costs of analysis, leading many to rationalize them and therefore to miss this attractive market segment . However, there are managers that stand out for their strong asset capacity and great expertise.

These companies have performed well in recent months as can be seen in the following graph, but even if we go back beyond 2020, the performance is still better in the small ones than in the large ones. The Stoxx Europe 200 Small accumulates a gain of 41.04% since June 2020, surpassing the Stoxx Europe 200 Large by 13.36%, and since the March lows the revaluation reaches 89.10% vs 59.15% of the Large.

They are companies characterized by a wide diversity of business models and markets, which have grown to be a leader in their sector or market and which, as they are more oriented to the domestic economy, tend to be more cyclical. In addition, another factor in favor after the strong disruption generated by the pandemic, it cannot be ruled out that many of these companies are the target of purchase by other larger ones or of the same size to achieve economies of scale.

Europe or the United States?

As can be seen, the fundamentals of Europe are better than those of the United States. Valuations are much more attractive and therefore the potential for revaluation is greater, and if this is accompanied by the fact that profit growth will be double-digit and that a good part of these profits are reinvested in the company itself, the value grows even more . Furthermore, the ETFs that invest in these companies are more skewed to the US at 40% by weight, when the weight of Europe amounts to 5%, making them under-owned. And last but not least, the weight of cyclical sectors such as industrial and real estate.

What funds could be considered for investment?

Considering the consistency over time, the quality of the management teams and the proven investment process, we consider that the best alternatives are those that appear below.

However, we want to highlight the background Valentum FI, since it is a independent manager led by Luis de Blas and Jesús Domiguez, who having worked together in institutions such as Banesto and Santander, decided to undertake this path more than six years ago, and in which they are accompanied by a solid team. As they have said many times, the dream of life was to have their own fund and they have achieved it. A fund to which Morningstar gives 4 stars and which touches 150 million euros, integrated to 61 quality and growth positions, with cash generation and a good management team. As they have said in some interviews, “it is not about being cheap, since they can remain cheap … it is about companies that will grow.” The fund has a strong bias towards the technology sector, with a weight of 26.6%, followed by financial services almost 20% and consumer cyclicals with 15%. It did not present a position in energy, at least in the portfolio as of March. Among the countries with the greatest presence, Italy and the United Kingdom stand out, with weights of around 16%, followed by Germany with 13.4% and maintain a cash position that marginally exceeds 10%. The fund has achieved an annualized return since its launch of more than 12% And the key has been work and more work, analyzing companies and meeting with them, looking for momentum and value.