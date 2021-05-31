Success of ‘A Quiet Place 2’ in US theaters.

More than 48 million dollars in its first weekend A halo of hope for theaters It is expected that with Monday it will obtain 58 million in total

‘A quiet place 2’ has had a particularly loud premiere on its first weekend. The film’s record opening box office numbers prove that movie theaters are back. Directed by John krasinski, the first film was a critical and financial success when it was released in 2018. The sci-fi horror surpassed $ 300 million at the global box office with a budget of 17 million, and unsurprisingly, Paramount announced a sequel shortly after. of the premiere.

The premiere of this second part was scheduled for March 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic appeared and the sequel was the first major premiere that had to delay the arrival date. The film has arrived this weekend to the United States, and to theaters, unlike Paramount has not resorted to releasing the film in streaming. ‘A quiet place 2’ has received very positive reviews and viewers have flocked to theaters. With the domestic box office at its lowest point last year, the numbers of the arrival of this second part are a sign that theaters can return to activity in the United States.

As reported by Variety, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, its original title, raised $ 48 million between Friday and Sunday, exceeding expectations and breaking the record for the largest opening weekend of the pandemic. It is currently screened in more than 3,000 theaters in its home country, and the film is expected to gross $ 58 million through Memorial Day Monday. Although the budget for the sequel is somewhat higher than the original, it reached 61 million in its first three days, but everything indicates that ‘ULT2’ will have no problems obtaining a similar profit.

These numbers also show that movie theaters are making a comeback, as they are very close to what the film was thought to win on its original release date. In fact, the specialized media suggest that those 60 million could have been reached if all the cinemas had been open this past weekend.

While many studios chose to withdraw their films from theaters and send them directly to platforms during the pandemic era, Paramount’s decision to postpone the sequel’s release until there were enough people vaccinated has been the correct plan. The post-apocalyptic film also has all the right elements to make it a hit in theaters, given the buzz surrounding the sequel and how it uses the superior sound of a theater to its advantage. After a year with hardly any blockbuster releases, audiences are ready to head back to theaters and get that big-screen experience.

Without a doubt, movie theaters start the summer season well in the United States. To see it in Spain, you have to wait until June 18.

