success in your first trade mission

Although it does not have as much notoriety as SpaceX, the truth is that the evolution of Virgin Orbit is proving to be the most interesting, and today an important milestone has been scored, which he is also sharing through his social media. It must be clarified, of course, that it is not the first time that it has carried out an operation similar to today, but the difference is that until January, included, is that this has been the first already out of your testing program.

Virgin Orbit’s first commercial mission has been similar to the last test, and has consisted of the launching several small satellites into orbit. For this purpose, Cosmic Girl has been used, a Boeing 747 modified for this purpose and that carried a two-stage rocket called LauncherOne. About an hour after Cosmic Girl took off, LauncherONe has detached itself from the plane’s left wing and activated its propulsion to position itself at the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere.

In this second phase of the mission, LauncherOne was tasked with putting a group of satellites of different origins into orbit: The rocket carries the Netherlands’ first military satellite, four tiny satellites from a US Department of Defense test program, and the first two of the 14 imaging satellites of the SatRevolution constellation. All of them, at this time, are already in the planned orbits.

This will not be, barring unforeseen changes, Virgin Orbit’s last mission this year. According to its CEO, there’s still another release left before the end of 2021, although he has not given more data in this regard, and also in his words, 2022 will be a much busier year for Virgin Orbit, since since the success of the January test they would have already received enough proposals from companies and entities from all over the world.

Virgin Orbit has called this first mission Tubular Bells: Part One, something that will come as no surprise to fans of Mike Oldfield who are knowledgeable about his origins. And it is true that it was Richard Branson’s record company, Virgin, which produced and published the artist’s first album. Since then, and for decades, both have held somewhat different versions of what happened, but the link is real and has never ceased to exist.