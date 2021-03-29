Success in style for the first professional boxing evening in Euskadi in 2021

The evening of yesterday, Friday, March 19 at Baserri Antzokia (Derio, Bizkaia) It was the first with professional boxing to be held in the Basque Country since the start of the pandemic. Also the first non-attended professional boxing event in the territory. It was broadcast live on the North American paid streaming channel Fite, delayed by Etb, and had the support, among other sponsors, of the Provincial Council of Bizkaia.

10 chimes rang out in the silence in memory of the legendary Marvin hagler, the Cantabrian promoter and coach Daniel Rasilla and the sports journalist José Manuel Cortizas, ‘Corti’. Boxing has lost all three of them but retains its memory.

The Riojan Chimo achieved a prestigious victory in a fight against the contender for the Spanish featherweight championship, the Mirandés Kevin Baldospino. The one of Barru Boxing from Logroño Now presents 3-1 (1 KO). Chim made use of the weight of his fists against a Kevin Baldospino who recovered from a knockdown in the first round and made his loss very expensive although he did not have enough to turn the cards. The strongest hands were those of the Riojan. The combat was agreed to 6 rounds at the limit of 62 kilos.

In 6-round combat at 56 kilos, the undefeated Fran mendoza He made a triple 60-54 and looked for the KO from the beginning. The brave Joel sanchez He put up a foolproof resistance and also knew how to get his blows. The one of Gasteiz Sport Gym Now presents 11-0, 6KO.

The also from Logroño by Barru Boxing, Ricardo Fernñandez, ‘Mateo‘achieved victory by unanimous decision, in a 4-round fight at 62 kilos, against a Carlos Arroyo placeholder image who put up stiff resistance.’Mateo ‘, who returned to activity after the forced stop of the pandemic, now presents 9-5-0.

Zouhari Tetef revalidated the great sensations that he generated in his debut last October in Barcelona against Yomer medrano. He harvested the 2-0-0 against the elusive left-hander Cristian Narvaez. The one of Gasteiz Sport Gym He controlled the distance, conceded the responses of his opponent and displayed his lilting and graceful boxing in a 4-round bout at 57 kilos.

The 21-year-old Portuguese Jorge Guedes he won in 6 rounds in an agreed combat at the limit of 70.5 kilos to an experienced Miguel Aguilar placeholder image who handled the left crochet with danger. Guedes now presents 2-0.

“Many thanks to those who have contributed to the event yesterday at Baserri Antzokia, the first in the Basque Country since the pandemic was declared, to go ahead. We are proud to be able to generate activity for boxers. Thanks especially to EITB and the Provincial Council of Bizkaia, as well as to the rest of the sponsors ”, he concludes Jose Luis Celaya.