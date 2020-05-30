Treasury reported economic indicators. Primary surplus of 117 billion pesos (higher collection than spending). Entities received more resources “data-medium-file =” https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/amlo_hacienda.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large-file = “https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/amlo_hacienda.jpg?fit=696%2C348&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image-262726” src = “https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/amlo_hacienda.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1” alt = “Increase in tax collection” width = ” 696 “height =” 348 “srcset =” https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/amlo_hacienda.jpg?w=800&ssl=1 800w, https: // i1 .wp.com / regeneracion.mx / wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / amlo_hacienda.jpg? resize = 300% 2C150 & ssl = 1,300w, https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/05 / amlo_hacienda.jpg? resize = 768% 2C384 & ssl = 1 768w, https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/amlo_hacienda.jpg?resize=696 % 2C348 & ssl = 1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/>

The agency stressed «responsible management of public finances in a complex environment, with adverse shocks to the Mexican economy ».

In January-April 2020 budget revenue of the public sector increased 1.5 percent in real terms compared to the same period in 2019, he highlights.

Budgetary income

Due to the decrease in the prices of hydrocarbons and fuels and in the sales of the latter, due to the containment measures, the budgetary income was lower than the program in 19.7 billion pesos.

Tax revenue

Tax revenues in the quarter increased 5.6 percent annual real, as a result of actions to reduce tax evasion and avoidance.

– «Although the April figures already reflect the first effects on the collection of social distancing actions …»

“…, the accumulated tax revenues for the first four months of the year were 22.1 billion pesos higher than the programmed”: Treasury.

Total budget spending recorded a real increase of 7.0 percent compared to January-April 2019, the programmable spending of 7.2 percent real and the actual non-programmable 6.5 percent.

Participation to entities grow

The Treasury highlights that in January-April 2020 the participations to the federal entities exceeded the programmed amount by 6.1 billion pesos in real terms and the amount made in the same period of 2019.

Centralized Public Administration spending was higher to the program in 17.4 billion pesos and higher than in January-April 2019 at 13.1 percent real.

Less than the programmed deficit

Between January and April, the public balance presented a deficit of 73.9 billion pesos, less than the programmed deficit of 115.1 billion pesos.

Primary surplus

Also, a Primary surplus of 117.7 billion pesos, greater than the projected primary surplus of 87.9 billion pesos.

Finally, the Public Sector Financial Requirements (RFSP) recorded a deficit of 104.6 billion pesos.

Debt

At the end of April, the Historical Balance of the Financial Requirements of the Public Sector (SHRFSP) amounted to 12 trillion 88.7 billion pesos at the end of April 2020.

The net debt of the Public Sector stood at 12 trillion 361.5 billion pesos and the net debt of the Federal Government stood at 9 trillion 164.9 billion pesos.

These levels they are consistent with the debt ceilings approved by the H. Congress of the Union for 2020.

