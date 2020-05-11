It was one of the million questions that have arisen in recent weeks around Meghan Markle and prince harry: Where are you living in Los Angeles? The answer has been found by ‘Daily Mail’, which has revealed that they are staying, temporarily, in a mansion owned by Tyler Perry, one of the most powerful African American figures in the entertainment industry in the United States, who also has a more than notable real estate empire, as a consequence of his success as a director, producer and actor in film, television and theater.

The characteristics of this property, valued at 18 million dollars, which has a land of nine hectares, which facilitates the privacy of the marriage, eight rooms and twelve bathrooms, are already known. Beverly Ridge Estates, one of the areas with the most stars in Hollywood per square meter. And although it is unknown in what regime they are using it (rent or loan), money is not a problem for the film and television producer, actor and director, who has demonstrated over the years a great sagacity and smell to make real estate business.

To take one example, in 2007 he bought a farm in Buckhead, a nearly seven-acre Georgia residential area, which he sold for $ 17.5 million eleven years later, making this operation the largest privately-owned operation to be found. He has never performed in the capital of Atlanta, where, incidentally, is his film studio, which occupies land of 133 hectares acquired in 2015 for 30 million. Perhaps the numbers do not shed much light on the magnitude of this audiovisual emporium, but if we add the data that those of Warner Bros They have ‘only’ 44 hectares, we can get an idea of ​​their power.

No wonder Tyler Perry is very good friends with another one of the most influential figures in showbusiness, Oprah Winfrey, also a friend of Harry and Meghan, and who could be the link with them (the communicator and actress was the godmother of baptism for the magnate’s son, Aman, six, the result of her relationship with the Ethiopian model Gelila Bekele); from one of the highest paid actors, Will Smith, and of Janet Jackson, star of three of the films he has directed, ‘Why Did I Get Married’, its sequel and ‘For Colored Girls’. However, despite the magnitude of his popularity in the United States and although he has had no qualms about talking about his past trauma, about which we will return later, he is very clear that he wants to keep his son away from the media spotlight. .

“I know there are no photos of him, but it is not something we do. We are not that kind of parent. My son is not famous. We are trying to protect him with all our strength so that he knows very well who he is before entering this crazy world of social networks, “said two years ago in ‘The Rickey Smiley Morning Show ‘. “We don’t want him to be one of those kids out there driving his car with his arm out of the window and living like a rich man. He will have to work like everyone else,” he added.

A man of deep Christian convictions, Perry, who is estimated to have a fortune of $ 600 million, is well aware of the importance of the values ​​he instills in his son and of the education he receives, since he himself suffered in his childhood the violence of who he believed was his father. The first time she spoke about this drama was precisely on the program of her friend Oprah, to whom she revealed that when she died in 2009 Willie MaxineHis mother, at age 61, due to complications from the diabetes he suffered, had a DNA test done with his brother and the test concluded that they were not from the same father, so he took a sample from Emmitt Perry, the man who had exerted that role until then, and the test confirmed that it was not. “I loved my mother until her death, but she lied to me,” she said in 2014. And she underlined then that she wanted to find out who her father really was, but it has not transpired that she has succeeded.

Tyler Perry has not spared details about various episodes of mistreatment during his childhood in various interviews, and one of the most striking is when his mother, after being beaten, took his children from Louisiana to CaliforniaBut Emmit filed a complaint accusing her of stealing his car. Once released, after Emmit posted bail, he took them back home and did not stop assaulting his mother on the way.

He suffered sexual abuse

Even so, he knew how to forgive him, as revealed in a masterclass with Oprah in 2017, the media shoulder that he has relied on the most in these years: “As terrible as it was, so horrible, however, he never abandoned us. We never went hungry and every time he went to work, all week, he brought the money home. ” For this reason, in this sense, he wanted to pay him in the same currency: “I give him what he gave me. He had a place to live, he had food. Now he has a house, a pretty house, and all the food he wants Eating. What I lacked from him, having a relationship, is what he lacks from me now. So he has nothing. Only what is easy to have. “

His father was not the only one responsible for his childhood being hell, since he has also revealed that when he was ten years old he suffered sexual abuse by acquaintances of his family, three men and a woman. “I was raped,” he assured ‘People’ magazine. And he specified that he does not know what effects it could have had on his life at that time because he believed that “the boys do not cry, they keep quiet and they continue on.” His mother was the one who gave him the tool that he considers most healing, faith in God: “I am very grateful for that. Sometimes I wake up crying because I miss her so much.”

Tyler Perry is not a figure particularly known to the Spanish public, although his latest film, ‘A Fall From Grace ‘, released by Netflix on January 17, it has achieved enormous diffusion. Internationally, he is recognized by the character of Madea, an old woman with a very bad character, who he himself has played in various plays, in twelve films, one of them animated, in several television series and even a humorous novel. , ‘Don’t Make a Black Woman Take Off Her Earrings’.

