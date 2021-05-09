Succeeding, as always, Belinda looks radiant in a new session | INSTAGRAM

Showing off her leg, wearing high stockings, the mexican pop princess, Belinda, impressed the audience by posing for her new photo shoot, wearing a sophisticated outfit that left her fans breathless.

Once again the beautiful celebrity shows that she is a true lover of fashion and style, because in her most recent publication in her instagram stories She brought out her more daring side to show off her legs in a black trench coat and knee-length stockings look, an outfit with which she certainly looks phenomenal.

It is worth mentioning that the also actress has not stopped working in 2021, because from her official social networks, she has released some details of the production in which she is currently, a series that will be broadcast by the recognized platform Netflix and it is recorded in Spain, the country where he went to live, clearly due to the work projects in which he currently participates.

But, the 31-year-old singer born in SpainShe has also shown off to her loyal fans, the magazine covers in which she has recently appeared, and some photoshoots she has also done for well-known clothing, accessories and jewelry brands, looking spectacular, as always.

And, this time, through their stories On Instagram, where she is followed by just over 13.3 million fans, the illustrious Belinda shared a couple of videos in which she can be seen posing for a new photo shoot, although so far it is not known what signature these images are for in which she wore her legs and especially great style when dressing and posing.

In the clip that lasts a few seconds, you can see the actress and singer sitting on a chair, wearing a long black raincoat that she combined with stockings with a height just above the height of her knees, and high heels that highlight her shapely legs, a look with which she has undoubtedly conquered her followers, because she was also very flirtatious, as usual.

The beautiful girlfriend of Christian Nodal left his millions of followers breathless with his outfit, which he complemented with an ironed hair style and parted in half, in addition, in another of the videos he is also seen wearing a tailored suit in white color with which she made it clear that she is a true fashionista.

Captivating wholesale with the classic and ultra flirty outfit, the singer demonstrated her charming modeling skills, as she does it like a professional, with her imposing beauty, she dazzled her social media admirers by sharing in another story what she looks like Posing spectacularly in a classic and elegant white suit that highlighted her delicate silhouette, she ended up driving her millions of followers crazy.

In this way, she demonstrated her talent to look naturally charming in front of the camera, posing in the charming tailored suit that she wore flawlessly and complemented with her blonde hair in soft waves and spectacular makeup, which highlighted her beautiful face.

She wasted all her beauty and style by posing elegantly in an exquisite classic garment during a photo shoot, and did not hesitate to share that fabulous moment with her loyal fans, whom she surprised with her imposing beauty and delicate figure.