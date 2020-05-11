Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Mobile games are a market that does not stop growing year by year. They are simple and accessible, they are often free, and the huge number of devices in circulation makes their potential customers number in the billions. Have you ever wondered what is the most popular mobile game of all time?

The Brain App offers an updated ranking with the games of Android most downloaded from Google play of all times.

We talk about current games like PUBG Mobile, of massive proposals like Roblox or of the fireproof Candy crush that he catches so many players with his colorful proposal. But none like Subway Surfers, one of the first great successes of mobile games that was the most downloaded game of the past decade, and which continues to lead the ranking today. Nor do names like the appointment fail Clash of Clans or Temple Run, and its derived games.

You can read: They filter the date of the steam winter offers for June 25

Pokémon GO, the popular game of Pokemon for mobiles that, despite the immense success it reaps around the world, does not enter the top 15 of the games Android Most downloaded of all time. But since you are surely curious to know the classification that App Brain shows on its portal, here is the list with the games of Android that more downloads add up in the store Google:

1. Subway Surfers – +1,000,000,000 downloads

2. Candy Crush Saga – +1,000,000,000 downloads

3. My Talking Tom – +500,000,000 downloads

4. Temple Run 2 – +500,000,000 downloads

5. Garena Free Fire: Wonderland – +500,000,000 downloads

6. Pou – +500,000,000 downloads

7. 8 Ball Pool – +500,000,000 downloads

8. Clash of Clans – +500,000,000 downloads

9. Hill Climb Racing – +500,000,000 downloads

10. My Talking Angela – +500,000,000 downloads

11. Temple Run – +500,000,000 downloads

12. PUBG Mobile – +100,000,000 downloads

13. Ludo King – +100,000,000 downloads

14. Helix Jump – +100,000,000 downloads

15. Roblox – +100,000,000 downloads

16. Pokémon GO – +100,000,000 downloads

17. slither.io – +100.000.000 downloads

18. Clash Royale – +100,000,000 downloads

19. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – +100,000,000 downloads

20. Sniper 3D – +100,000,000 downloads

We remind you that Tarreo.com There is also Instagram and Twitter as @TarreoGamer Follow us!

(Source)

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

.