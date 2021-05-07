“Subtracting Isner is like being a goalkeeper and waiting for the penalty”

The austrian Dominic Thiem, who this Friday qualified for the semifinals of the Masters 1,000 in Madrid by beating the American John Isner, said that subtracting one of the best servers in history “is like being a goalkeeper waiting for a penalty to be taken.”

“It is comparable. There is no time to react, you have to guess,” he said about the rival, who won 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4.

“It’s a matter of luck, there is a 50/50 chance to return his serve. Not only the first, the second serve as well. He boots very high,” he commented.

Thiem said he planned this season “to play fewer tournaments, but hopefully more games.”

“When you are younger you can do a lot of tournaments, but now with more experience you can play well after a rest period,” he said.

Thiem stressed that he is confident having already won “three very different rivals” in Madrid, alluding to the American Marcos Giron, the Australian Alex de Miñaur and the American John Isner.

“Everything is working well. My service today in some parts of the game was very good. I think I’m on the right track, although there is always a lot to improve,” he said.

The third seed of the tournament assured that he did not expect to have reached the semifinals, in which the Spanish Rafael Nadal or the German Alexander Zverev will be measured.

“I was hoping to play one or two good games against great rivals. Now I see myself in the semifinals against Rafa or Sascha, so I will play at least four top-level matches. I definitely did not expect it.”