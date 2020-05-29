A few days have passed since Rose’s unexpected departure from the Arrowverse and apparently The CW recovers quickly from this surprising situation to be able to continue with its shared universe on the small screen, an example reported is that they removed Ruby Rose from a ‘Batwoman’ promo.

It must be remembered that on May 19, it was announced that the 34-year-old actress retired from the role of Kate Kane aka Batwoman Although the famous one has not clarified what was the real reason for this decision, close sources indicate that she was not happy with the heavy workday that included recording the more episodes per season, plus the crossovers that are done every so often.

So while the artist says goodbye to her fans on social networks and through press releases, The CW has decided to turn the page, so removed the image of Rose from a calendar where the Arrowverse broadcast dates come for next year

This promo was released a little before Rose’s departure, which is why she is seen wearing the superhero outfit, but now they have updated it and only the bathysignal is displayed, This can be seen in a comparison made by one of the reporters on the Comicbook portal on Twitter.

Better late than never, I guess? #Batwoman My plans: 2020: pic.twitter.com/GktzXzojtl – Russ Burlingame (@russburlingame) May 29, 2020

In addition to having Ruby Rose removed from a ‘Batwoman’ promo, the CW is reported to be looking for her replacement, there are several candidates who could wear the black outfit, however the most popular so far is Stephanie Beatriz, actress. who plays Rosa Diaz in the comic series ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’.

As for the second season of ‘Batwoman’, there is already a synopsis: “(The new episodes) They start with a big change of plans that will alter Gotham and The Bat Team forever. As the dust settles, Batwoman she has everyone against her, including the gallery of villains that they recently escaped from, and they will all come to see her in a whole new light. “