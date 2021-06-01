Subsidized energy in Argentina fuels crypto mining boom

Cryptocurrency miners in Argentina are leveraging the country’s subsidized electricity for outsized returns.

This year, countries around the world have experienced a cryptocurrency mining boom.

Ultra-low utility rates and the resurgence of capital controls fuel the current climate in Argentina. According to Nicolas Bourbon, a cryptocurrency miner from Buenos Aires:

“Even after the Bitcoin (BTC) price correction, the cost of electricity for anyone mining [criptomonedas] from home it is still a fraction of the total income generated ”.

Bitcoin mining

Economic problems in Argentina

In recent years, Argentina experienced cyclical economic crises. These include repeated currency devaluations, defaults, hyperinflation, and a three-year recession exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

This has made the environment fertile for the adoption of alternative payment methods, especially cryptocurrencies.

To emphasize the current difficult economic situation in Argentina, inflation of the Argentine peso is also approximately 50% per year.

BCRA

The fall in the value of the Argentine currency has led to the reintroduction of exchange controls. Although they can’t buy dollars, Argentines can also buy any other currency worth $ 200.

This has apparently given many of them a much greater incentive to migrate to cryptocurrencies.

An example of this growing local demand is the value of Bitcoin at 5.9 million pesos (approximately $ 62,316) in unofficial markets, compared to about 3.4 million pesos ($ 35,911) at the official rate.

Argentine peso bubble

Argentine energy policy

In addition to the greater incentive to acquire assets with greater retention of value, Crypto enthusiasts also benefit from the country’s former residential electricity subsidies.

Although the policy is favorable to the voters, it has begun to fuel tension within the ruling left-wing Peronist coalition.

Lacking sufficient national energy resources, Argentina is a net importer of gas.

Argentina

Despite this, consumers’ electricity bills represent almost 2% to 3% of the average monthly income.

This amount is almost double in other Latin American markets, such as Brazil, Colombia or Chile. According to Ezequiel Fernández, analyst at Balanz Capital Valores in Buenos Aires:

“The crypto generated by the miners is generally sold at the parallel exchange rate, but the energy is paid at a subsidized rate. […] At the moment, the income is very high ”.

Dollar Argentina

Potential benefits

Due to the potential for huge revenue, foreign mining companies are seeing opportunities.

For example, Canada’s Bitfarms struck a deal to directly access a local power plant.

This will allow them to consume up to 210 megawatts of electricity powered by natural gas for $ 0.022 per kilowatt hour, which is well below the wholesale market rate.

Argentina

This is around $ 0.06 per kilowatt hour for industrial customers without a local grid connection.

If you are successful, this could potentially become the largest Bitcoin mining facility in South America.

