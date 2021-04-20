Subscriptions come to Apple Podcasts

Apple has announced the arrival of Apple Podcasts subscriptions, its podcast platform.

This novelty will allow creators to take advantage of this subscription model to make their content profitable and offer special features to subscribers.

Paid podcasts with special options for listeners

With subscriptions, Apple indicates, listeners will be able to access benefits activated by creators such as ad-free podcasts, or prior access to certain episodes or special content.

At apple they have also redesigned the mobile application to make podcasts easier to discover and enjoy. In this design we have a new “Smart Play” button to continue playing a series of podcasts in a simple way, and it will also be possible to save individual episodes to listen to them offline.

The outstanding novelty are the discovery channels, where podcasts specially filtered by the creators can be grouped together. There will be free and paid channels that will allow users to discover content specially selected by its creators.

There is also news on the website of Apple Podcasts for Creators in which they will be able to analyze the behavior of their contents and find out about the new features of the platform in order to be able to take advantage of them in their contents.

Price and availability of Apple Podcasts subscriptions

The Apple Podcasts Subscription Support Coming to 170 Countries in May.

The price will be set by the creators, and a monthly subscription model will be used although there will also be an option for annual subscriptions. The channels will also arrive in the month of May.

Developing…