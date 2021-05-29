subscriptions are delayed until June

Subscriptions Apple Podcasts, announced during the event last April, will make you wait longer. Apple’s original plan was to roll out the proposal throughout this month. However, today they announced that will be available from June. Of course, they have not revealed the specific date. Those of Cupertino, of course, have their reasons to postpone the launch.

In an email sent to podcast creators, and recovered by 9to5Mac, Apple hints that takes more time to deliver the ‘best experience’ possible; both to the creators and to their listeners. The aforementioned media highlights that, since April, the platform has suffered some problems that could be the cause of the subscription delay.

For example, some podcasts mysteriously disappeared from the search engine, so it was not possible to find them. The problem extended to the iTunes API, causing the applications and websites that depend on this tool to stop listing the programs. It is evident, then, that there are some details that need to be polished before launching Apple Podcasts subscriptions. Integrating a payment system should not be taken lightly.

“To ensure that we are providing the best experience for creators and listeners, Apple Podcasts subscriptions and channels will launch in June. We will communicate further updates on availability and best practices to help you prepare your subscriptions and channels through this newsletter. Over the past few weeks, some creators have experienced delays in the availability of their content and access to Apple Podcasts Connect. We have addressed these outages and encourage creators with issues to contact us. “

Apple mentions that they are listening to opinions of users using Apple Podcasts on iOS 14.6. This version is available from May 24. And, apparently, there are some details that need to be adjusted in the podcast library.

Once Apple Podcasts subscriptions see the light of day, users will be able to pay to listen to programs without ads or access them in advance. For their part, the creators, who will decide whether or not to sign up for the new service, will be able to benefit financially thanks to the support of their most loyal listeners.

