Subscription technology rental arrives in Spain

The development of technology is overwhelming. In just 50 years, we have gone from living without the internet to introducing it into all aspects of our lives. We have become so used to living with an interconnected mobile device in our pockets that it is strange to think that not long ago we could live without it.

Innovation grows exponentially. More and more quickly the devices are becoming obsolete, because a new new supermodern model replaces the previous one. In a period of 5 years, any electronic device becomes very old. But this rate exceeds the purchasing power of many portfolios and not everyone can be changing computers and mobile phones every so often. Many times due to work, or victims of planned obsolescence, we are forced to renew our devices. A subscription plan may be the best option.

Photo: . Creative.

Technology has joined the subscription model used by streaming platforms or cars. With the subscription, the user has a benefit for a limited period of time, depending on what his contract reflects, which is normally carried out for months or one year.

Grover, the German company that has just landed in Spain, has put into operation the technology subscription service. It allows us to pay a monthly fee for the device we want and, in addition, when it expires, it gives us the option to decide if we want to change it or pay to keep it. Your goal is elimit the concept of ownership and that each person pay exclusively for the time they use the technological device.

How does it work

In Grover’s catalog we find from the latest model phones, such as the iPhone 12 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S21, to smartwatches, headphones, computers, consoles or virtual reality glasses. In total, more than 500 devices to choose from.

The subscription periods range from one month to twelve, varying the amount of the fee depending on the time we select. Logically, the higher the rent, the cheaper the monthly payments. The platform undertakes to deliver the order to your home within a period of between three and five days. At the moment, the devices are sent directly from Germany since they do not have a physical headquarters in Spain.

In addition, similar to what Apple does, Grover reconditions all its products before putting them into operation and if a device breaks the company takes over 90% of the repair.

Circular economy

This model has multiple benefits, not only for users, since it facilitates access to technology in a more affordable way, but because it is a business model based on the circular economy that lengthens the life of the devices and encourages their reuse. For now, the pioneering service is aimed solely at consumers, but in Germany they have already made the leap into the business sector. If saving money is important, it is even more important to collaborate in a more sustainable world.

The other side of the coin

