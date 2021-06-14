Subscription technology rental arrives in Spain with Grover

Renewing the iPhone every year is an option available to very few. The same as, for example, paying more than a thousand euros for the DJI Mavic Pro 2 drone to use it exclusively in summer, during the holidays. As is already the case in other sectors, such as streaming platforms or car rental, in technology You can also now pay a monthly fee for the device you want and, when it expires, decide if we want to change it or pay to keep it.

This is basically what Grover, a company of German origin, has been doing since its creation in 2015 and which arrives in Spain today, Monday, June 14. Basically what you are looking for is eliminate the concept of ownership and that each person pays exclusively for the time they use the technological device they need, paying a subscription for a specified period of time.

The subscription periods range from one month to twelve, varying the amount of the fee depending on the time we select.

Among the products that we can find are in their catalog of Spain, we will see from phones, such as iPhone 12 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21, to other more “personal” such as smartwatches or headphones and going through computers, consoles or virtual reality glasses. In total, more than 500 devices to choose from.

“We are looking for something similar to what happens with the real estate sector and the rental of houses. During the confinement we have seen that many people are now looking for a different house than the one they had before. With a rental house, they can change it for another without major problem whenever they want or when they need it. At Grover we want the consumer to have access to the technology that best suits their needs and change devices whenever they want. ” Clarifies Sergio Alonso, responsible for Grover Spain.

Damage and disinfection coverage between each use

In the middle of a pandemic, there may be people who are somewhat suspicious when it comes to renting a product as intimate as a headset for months. In the words of Sergio Alonso himself, “each product is disinfected using the most advanced processes so that when a person takes a headset or a smartwatch out of the box, they can be confident that it has been completely disinfected and sterilized before.”

In addition, in relation to headphones, with small batteries that easily lose capacity, Grover ensures that all devices, including headphones, undergo a refurbishment process, similar to what other companies like Apple do, before putting it on the market for sale.

If a device breaks, Grover takes care of 90% of the repair, for example breakage of the screen, the back or if it gets wet.

Device rental selection

When we enter the Grover website, we can search for the product we want or access its offers section. Once we have the chosen device, it is time to select the rental time that we want. Obviously, the higher the rent, the cheaper the monthly payments. The rental periods range from one to 12 months, in groups of three months (1,3,6,9 and 12). Subsequently, in a period of between 3 and five days, we will receive the order wherever we want. The products are sent directly from Germany since they do not have a physical headquarters in Spain.

At the moment, the Grover Spain website is aimed only at final consumers but it is not ruled out that they also end up making the leap to the business sector as they do in Germany.

