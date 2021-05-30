Subriel Matías, a solid contender to fight for a world belt

Photo courtesy: Esther Lin / Showtime

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, Puerto Rican Subriel Matías (left) won a great victory by defeating Kazakh Batyrzhan Jukembayev by knockout, after his corner prevented him from leaving for the eighth round. In this way, the Puerto Rican becomes the second challenger to the world championship of the super lightweight of the World Boxing Council (WBC). Both Matías and Jukembayev offered a very moved meeting, where both were severely punished.

The only downfall of the fight came in the fourth round when the Borincano landed a solid left hook that knocked Jukembayev to the canvas, but was unable to finish it off. While the kasajo threw a right hook to the face of the Puerto Rican in the seventh round that made him stagger, but he was able to “weather the storm”.

Although Matías was victorious, in my opinion he made several mistakes in the contest. Among them, it is worth mentioning that he got out of control trying to look for the knockout, he continues with the tendency to lower his hands, when they press him he neglects the defense, among others. If he manages to correct them, he would become a better fighter, which would put him on his way to aspiring to a world title.

While the opportunity comes, you may want to be active. We hope that one day Subriel Matías will join the other world monarchs that the “Island of Enchantment” has had. One of them was John John Molina, who was born in the same town as Matías (Fajardo).