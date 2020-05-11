Juan Gabriel









Héctor Gabino







Archive / the New Herald

Mexican singer and songwriter Juan Gabriel has continued to grab headlines since the news of his death was released on August 28, 2016.

Thereafter, the surprise disappearance of Querida’s interpreter has given rise to countless speculations that he never left this world and that, on the contrary, his “return” could occur at any time.

When will it arrive? No one has dared to specify it, but the truth is that on Monday, May 11, a subject with a certain resemblance to the artist, stated through a video published on YouTube that he was Juan Gabriel himself and that if he decided to orchestrate his His own death was due to the arrival of a new government in his country, known as the Fourth Transformation (4T).

“I had the need to communicate with you because, as you know, I had to fake my death,” the alleged singer explained convinced. “For all that horrible question that came to Mexico from the 4T, but I had no other choice.”

According to the man in the video, his abrupt appearance was due to his interest in supporting all his fans who are confined by the coronavirus.

“Now that I know that everyone is locked up in Mexico and that they are suffering from the coronavirus. Right now it was May 2020, I could not bear the desire to communicate with you and send you a message of encouragement with all my affection and all my love, “he said. “Because they know that my audience is what I can live on. I couldn’t take it anymore. ”

The alleged Juan Gabriel announced that he will appear again and that on that occasion he will confess the true causes that forced him to pose as dead.

“Here I am, May 2020. I send greetings to all my people and I hope that this happens in Mexico soon. I will be in contact with you shortly and I will tell you the truth of everything ”, he concluded.

Arturo Arias-Polo covers theater, television, popular music and cinema, among other topics related to Miami’s cultural life. He is a graduate of the University of Havana.

