Although he has been trying to sue Apple for nearly two years, it has never been successful and the judges dismiss his request.

United States.- After an employee of Manzana call a user of ‘crazy’ iPhoneHe decided to legally proceed against the company, suing for a trillion dollars.

The large sum of money supposedly would be to repair the damages. Which correspond to the costs of hospitalization, humiliation and damage to his reputation.

They called him crazy and he sued for a trillion dollars

It was on October 29, 2018 that Raevon Terrell Parker went to a store Manzana allegedly to repair his mobile phone and after not agreeing with the new updates brought by the team, a discussion broke out with the store employee, a situation that led to said representative of Manzana call him crazy.

« On October 29, 2018, Raevon Parker went to the Apple Store in St. Louis due to the malfunction of his mobile device. The Apple Store employee repaired the device, but kept deceiving the plaintiff knowing it was the first phone. with new features « , fragment of the lawsuit against the technological giant.

Reports from the Russian press suggest that in one part of the demand it is said that no money in the world could compensate for the damage that Raevon Parker suffered from such insults.

It takes several attempts to profit at the cost of Manzana

Although Parker He has been trying for several years to proceed legally against the apple company, all the processes seem to have failed against him.

Experts state that it is highly unlikely that Parker I managed to win the demand to Manzana.

(With information from RT)