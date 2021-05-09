Subject strangles mom in Queens shortly before Mother’s Day



The NYPD arrested the alleged culprit at the scene.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

A woman was found unconscious in her home in Queens. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police officers believe a 28-year-old man strangled his mother, Saroj Sharma, 65, who was found unconscious at the home on Winchester Boulevard near 90th Avenue in Queens Village.

The events occurred on Saturday around 8:40 am, according to a report by The New York Post.

The police arrested the son at the scene, adding that he has surprised the neighbors, who describe the man as someone “calm”, although it was revealed that he could suffer from mental problems.

Even a former police officer who lives next door to the family said that the woman’s son was quiet, just like the rest of his relatives.

Sharma’s death occurred on the eve of Mother’s day, something that the neighbors highlighted and considered unfortunate.

Sharma is remembered for her love of the gardener, even being kind and giving flowers to her neighbors.

ABC News revealed other details, including injuries to the victim’s face and neck.

It was Mrs. Sharma’s daughter who called 911.

According to the Daily News, the victim’s son would have confessed to the NYPD to his mother’s murder.

Other reports indicate that the man, identified as Pushkar Sharma, He was charged with murder and sexual abuse, but there are no details about the latter crime.