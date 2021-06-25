Subject given 19 years in prison for attempted femicide against his partner

For an attempted femicide against his partner, a subject was sentenced to 16 years in prison, judicial sources from the state of Hidalgo reported.

The sentence came after a woman with injuries was admitted to the General Hospital in Pachuca on March 23, 2019, consequently an investigation folder was started.

For the investigation of said folder, the intervention of the Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Attention of Gender Crimes was necessary, who under the protocol of femicide gathered the test data with which the probable responsibility of Francisco Javier “N”, a couple, was determined. sentimental of the aggrieved.

By means of an arrest warrant, the aggressor was arrested and presented to the judicial authority, later the accusation was formulated and with the evidence provided by the Public Ministry, the connection to the process of who until that moment had the status of probable was obtained.

After the stages of the criminal process were exhausted, the trial court determined that Francisco Javier “N” was responsible for the acts charged against him, which is why he was sentenced to 16 years and 8 months in prison plus the payment of a fine for repair the damage.

