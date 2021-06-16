Subject accused of murder, rape and kidnapping falls in Edomex

MEXICO CITY.- Agents of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX), in coordination with authorities of the State of Mexico, detained Gerardo “N”, for his alleged responsibility in the crimes of homicide, aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping, registered in 1999, in the 20 de Noviembre neighborhood, Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office.

According to the preliminary investigation, the individual was possibly part of a criminal group that, according to the investigation, deprived a minor of life and deprived a woman of her liberty, who was sexually assaulted; for these events, three possible partners are already in prison.

Elements of the Investigative Police (PDI), attached to the Coordination of Compliance and Execution of Judicial Orders, located the alleged perpetrator in the municipality of Ixtapaluca, State of Mexico, where with a collaboration agreement with Mexican authorities, they proceeded to arrest him.

After being identified, the individual was notified of the arrest warrants against him and informed of the constitutional rights that he has by law; Later, he was transferred to Mexico City and admitted to the East Men’s Preventive Prison, at the disposal of the judge who requested it.

