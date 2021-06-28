Subiza wins the CD Fontellas stadium

06/28/2021 at 8:51 AM CEST

The Fontellas and the Upload They ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a result of 1-3 and a victory for the galartar team. The CD Fontellas arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game to him River Ega by a score of 6-0 and at the moment he had a nine-game losing streak. On the visitors’ side, the Upload he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Lourdes in his stadium and the FC Bidezarra away, 1-0 and 0-2 respectively. Thanks to this result, the galartar team is third, while the Fontellas is tenth at the end of the game.

The first part of the match began in an excellent way for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Kevin shortly after starting the game, specifically in minute 5. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Upload, increasing the rent through a bit of Martin Fuentes at minute 27. However, the CD Fontellas approached the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Ochoa on the edge of the end, in 44, concluding the first half with the score of 1-2.

In the second half came the goal for the galartar team, which extended its advantage with a goal of San Martin in the 62nd minute, thus ending the match with the result of 1-3.

The coach of the Fontellas gave entrance to Gabriel White for Iker, Meanwhile he Upload gave the green light to Rail, Labiano, Go away, Erice Y Bezunartea, which came to replace Ivan urdaniz, Candle, Kevin, Martin Fuentes Y San Martin.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card, two for the locals and one for the visitors. On behalf of the locals, the card went to Ochoa Y San Juan and by visitors to grandchild.

With this result, the Fontellas he gets 20 points and the Upload it rises to 44 points.

Data sheetCD Fontellas:Echeverria, Othman Chaaf, Sergio, Rubén Gil, Munarriz, Bonilla, Ochoa, Carlos Laplana, Oliver, Iker (Gabriel Blanco, min.69) and San JuanUpload:Valencia, Aranguren, Tabuenca, Martín Fuentes (Erice, min.87), David, San Martín (Bezunartea, min.89), Kevin (Iriarte, min.87), Nieto, Ivan Urdaniz (Borda, min.46), Vela (Labiano, min.46) and Eneko IturgaizStadium:–Goals:Kevin (0-1, min. 5), Martín Fuentes (0-2, min. 27), Ochoa (1-2, min. 44) and San Martín (1-3, min. 62)