Subiza wins 0-1 at Lourdes and takes all three points

The Upload won the Lourdes 0-1 during the duel held this Saturday at the Luis Asarta. The Lourdes arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against the River Ega by a score of 2-1, accumulating a total of three consecutive defeats in the competition. Regarding the visiting team, the Upload lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous match against FC Bidezarra. With this good result, the galartar set is fourth, while the Lourdes is tenth at the end of the game.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him Upload, which premiered the luminous with a bit of Xabi Huarte in minute 31. With this score the first part of the match ended.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 0-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Lourdes gave entrance to Maxi, José, Valentin, Juan Otalora Y Moha for Acute, Javier, Sanchez, Left Y Garcia, Meanwhile he Upload gave entrance to Izura, David, Goñi Y Mendoza for Martin Fuentes, Ivan urdaniz, Ferro Y Gorka.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Villafranca, Juan Otalora Y José by the Lourdes already Valencia by the galartar team.

With this result, the Lourdes remains with 19 points and the Upload Get 30 points after winning the match.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Lourdes is against him Txantrea, Meanwhile he Upload will face the CD Fontellas.

Data sheetLourdes:Íñigo, Sanchez (Valentin, min.53), Borja, David Royo, Garcia (Moha, min.66), Sergio, Garcia (Moha, min.66), Villafranca, Izquierdo (Juan Otalora, min.66), Javier ( Jose, min.53) and Agudo (Maxi, min.28)Upload:Bezunartea, Valencia, Ibaider, Tabuenca, García, Ivan Urdaniz (David, min.64), Martín Fuentes (Izura, min.64), Gorka (Mendoza, min.75), Aranguren, Ferro (Goñi, min.71) and Xabi HuarteStadium:Luis AsartaGoals:Xabi Huarte (0-1, min. 31)