Subaru WRX: The new generation begins its unveiling with this teaser

For a couple of decades now, the automotive sector it is standardizing even more. If Henry Ford lifted his head and saw the level he was reaching, he would still “lower” it again. Be that as it may, we have gone from seeing how brands launched unique models to seeing how “wheels to washing machines” have turned out. Yes, because today everything works based on modular platforms that, more or less wisely, use a dozen models.

This has meant that firms with a certain “aftertaste” of exclusivity have had to bet on establishing collaboration agreements with other rivals. One of the models that fans of four wheels like the most is the Subaru WRX, a “rare bird” that since the firm abandoned the rally circuits has been losing steam. In fact, we expected the new generation to linger longer but no, it just debuted in this teaser.

The official presentation of the renewed Subaru WRX still has no official date …

The next rally icon is on the horizon. Stay tuned for the newest WRX, coming at full throttle. Sign up to get the latest updates at https://t.co/R7daO6AW1e. #SubaruWRX pic.twitter.com/TLhiCZCLUO – Subaru (@subaru_usa) June 29, 2021

The last time we heard any New Subaru WRX rumor said it could be created in collaboration with Toyota. This data, to this day, is still unknown, but we cannot rule it out either. Especially since hybridization could get lodged under its hood to reduce the average CO2 emissions. In any case, we will still have to wait a bit to know if they are, or not, correct, since the firm has not announced when it will debut.

All in all, if we take a look at the teaser image that they have published, we can point out that their design will follow the line that we already know. That is, it will have a three-volume bodywork and simple lines of expression but with its own personality. Amen that the mythical air intake on the hood will also continue with it. The rear, although only a small gap can be seen, does not seem to include any spoilers or special attachments …

And up to here we can read, because Subaru summons us to a later date to learn more details about the new WRX. The rumors are already giving some information about the mechanics that could give life, but they must be taken with some skepticism. In theory, under the hood would be a updated version of the FA24 petrol block 2.4-liter turbocharger that already sits in the compartment of the Ascent, Legacy and Outback.

Should offer a few 270 hp of power and 376 Nm of torque, although this is still an approximate …

Source – Subaru