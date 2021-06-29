Subaru wrx 2022 official preview

At the end of last year we learned that the launch of the new generation of the Subaru WRX and WRX STI had been one of the many victims of the pandemic due to the coronavirus and that therefore they would not arrive until 2021. And indeed the brand has already announced that at least the WRX will be seen in the next few months.

Without giving more information or at least an approximate date, Subaru announced that the new WRX will arrive before the end of the year and took the opportunity to show an image that reveals practically the same as the information they have given: very little. “The WRX legend receives a whole new and exciting chapter. The world premiere of the Subaru WRX is coming and you will be able to see the presentation live ”, says the brand.

Subaru WRX STI 2022, render Motor1

As mentioned before, the new Subaru WRX and WRX STI are expected to ride the 2.4-liter turbo engine that debuted with the Ascent but probably around 300 horsepower for the first and something around 400 horsepower for the second. Like the current ones, the WRX could work with a manual transmission or a CVT and the second would be manual only.

The fact that it equips this engine would lead us to think that this sports car is also will be mounted on Subaru’s modular platform, yes with several modifications in terms of the general set-up.

Finally there is the issue of the release date and knowing that some international salons have already confirmed their return for this year, We would not rule out that your presentation is in any of these. Our bet would be on Los Angeles, which will take place in November.