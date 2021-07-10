Subaru surpasses 20 million awd vehicles manufactured

Although Subaru began vehicle manufacturing in 1953, it was not until 1972 which introduced the permanent all-wheel drive system which evolved to what we know today as the Symmetrical All Wheel Drive that characterizes the brand. And now, almost 50 years later, they have surpassed 20 million units manufactured with this system.

At first this system was known as On Demand 4WD and later as Full Time AWD to later move on to the current Symmetrical All Wheel Drive. This, of course, It is not the latest version, as we already saw with the hybrid versions the eBoxer system that seeks to give greater precision to the four-wheel drive.

Subaru e-Boxer

As if that were not enough, the advance of the Subaru Solterra, which will be the first fully electric model of the brand and that was developed together with Toyota, will have a new four-wheel drive variant.

Recall that both the Subaru Forester and the XV are available in Colombia in their hybrid versions with the aforementioned e-Boxer system. In both models it is composed of a 2.0-liter gasoline engine that reaches 147 horsepower of power and 196 Nm of torque, along with an electric one that provides another 16 horses and 66 Nm of torque.

While the brand did not mention which was the 20 millionth model, which by the way happened last month, the statement that it was its best-selling global vehicle, leads us to think that it was surely a Forester.

Subaru Solterra teaser