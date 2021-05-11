Subaru Solterra: this will be the 4×4 electric SUV created with Toyota

A new model is about to land on Subaru, it’s called Subaru solterra and it is actually the twin brother of the Toyota bZ4X Concept. We are facing one of the most important Subaru cars in its history, a fully electric SUV to be unveiled in the coming weeks and that anticipates what the future of the brand will be like on and off the asphalt based on battery-powered electric propulsion.

Subaru promises to remain faithful to 4×4 traction with the jump to the electric car

The new Solterra is, as we have already anticipated, a new car in the Subaru range. Is about a development resulting from the collaboration with Toyota, giving rise to a new platform called e-Subaru by Subaru and e-TNGA by ToyotaAlthough in reality it is the same on a technical level since both models will share propulsion technology and numerous components and designs.

Subaru plans to launch the Subaru Solterra by mid-2022, so its presentation to the public will take place in the coming weeks. This model will feature a new design language both indoors and outdoors, a design that was already advanced with the Toyota bZ4X prototype that you can see in the images that accompany this post. Although the bZ4X was presented in a conceptual format, we already anticipate that we are facing a car very close to productionThe Solterra being a car that bears a great resemblance to him.

One of the most interesting aspects of the Subaru Solterra is that Subaru has emphasized highlighting its role in terms of 4×4 possibilities, something that according to the brand has been taken into account when developing the new platform and the Solterra. In Diariomotor we have already told you on numerous occasions about the huge opportunities presented by the electric car for off-roadersThis new electric Subaru could be a good example despite the fact that we are talking about an SUV and not a pure and simple 4×4.