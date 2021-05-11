Subaru solterra first electric | Motor

The combination of the Latin words for sun and earth make up Solterra, the name of what will be the first fully electric Subaru to hit the market. Scheduled to launch next year as a 2023 model, it will share the Toyota bZ4X platform that was launched last month and was jointly developed by both brands.

This platform, which Subaru calls the e-Subaru Global Platform (and Toyota the e-TNGA), will allow the Solterra to offer permanent four-wheel drive, but beyond that the brand has yet to reveal more specs. In any case, it would not be unreasonable to think of two electric motors (one per axle) and a range of just over 400 km.

Subaru Solterra teaser

With respect to The design of the Subaru Solterra is little that can be seen in the only two images that the brand advanced, revealing a silhouette that bears great resemblance to the Toyota bZ4X and that, as with the BRZ and GR86, will resort to details to mark the differences between the two.

Knowing that in terms of size the Toyota bZ4X will be similar to the RAV4, the Subaru Solterra would be practically an equivalent to the Forester, although we are still waiting to know its final dimensions. Likewise, the main markets that the Solterra will reach would be North America, Europe and China.