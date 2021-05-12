Subaru Solterra EV: This is how the brand’s first electric model will be called

The evolution of electromobility advance by leaps and bounds. If a decade ago brands fought to have a hybrid in their ranges, today they do it for launch the best electric in the world. Just take a look at the prototypes that the different builders have presented to the public. Amen that many brands have ceased to be technological prescribers to be followers. An example is Toyota, which has cost him to catch the rhythm.

Above all, because manufacturers like Volkswagen, Stellantis or Kia are spending huge amounts of money to create their electric futures. Subaru is one of those who has needed help, finding in Toyota a solid and reliable ally. As a result of this work, the bZ4X Concept that we presented to you weeks ago. But it will not be the only model that will emerge from this collaboration, since the House of the Pleiades has just announced what its clone will be called.

The Subaru Solterra EV shares its technology with the Toyota bZ4X Concept

If all goes according to plan, the Subaru Solterra EV will be the first one hundred percent electric vehicle of the Japanese firm. To announce its official name, the communication managers of the project have published two teasers. In one of the images we can see the model from a frontal-lateral perspective. In the second, the element they reveal is the logo hanging above the gate of the trunk and that identifies the model.

The first thing we notice, in the first teaser, are the Full LED optics that preside over the front. It is not because it is badly thought out, but the similarity between them and those that the bZ4X mounts is very high. The rest of the design elements are not clearly appreciated, so we will have to wait for its debut to judge it. But not everything was going to be bad, the little ones roof bars they add an exclusive touch, as well as what looks like a sports bumper.

Subaru and Toyota will have a shared electric in about 5 years

Next we will explain what is the root of the name Solterra EV. As Subaru has explained, this name comes from the union of the Latin words “Sol” and “Terra”. This choice has in mind appreciate mother nature and promote the form of coexistence with it. All this combined with the ability to offer the best off road qualities of Subaru models that allow you to go anywhere on an electric model.

For this Subaru relies on the e-Subru Global platform they have developed with Toyota. The data that is not yet known has to do with the performance of its electric powertrain or the capacity of the battery. What we know is that will have all-wheel drive, involving the installation of dual electric motors, one for each axis. Also that it will be framed in the C-SUV segment, at the same level as, among others, the Volkswagen ID.4.

Its arrival in Europe, the US and Japan is scheduled for mid-2022. Therefore, it will not take us long to have new data and images.

