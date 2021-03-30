Subaru outback wilderness edition new version more extreme

For some time it had been anticipated that Subaru was preparing a more extreme version of its Outback, which would bear the surname Wilderness, and today the brand has finally confirmed it. Is about a new finish, which will later be extended to other models in its portfolio, with a series of changes that improve its off-road capabilities.

Subaru Outback Wilderness Edition 2022

The new Subaru Outback Wilderness Edition is characterized then by its higher suspension, going from 22 cm of the conventional version to 23.8 cm that incidentally They also improve their angles: the entry angle is now 20 °, the exit angle of 23.6 ° and the ventral angle of 21.2 °. The shock absorbers and springs are longer, the suspension set-up is different and it uses Yokohama Geolander tires.

Although the 2.4-liter turbo engine still does not change its 260 horsepower and 376 Nm of torque, for the Subaru Outback Wilderness Edition the final ratio of the CVT transmission was changed, from 4.11: 1 to 4.44: 1, to achieve better torque at low rpm and, therefore, a better response. Of course, the X-Mode still has the all-wheel drive system to face different types of terrain.

Gallery: Subaru Outback Wilderness Edition

Moving on to the aesthetic changes, we continue with that typical Subaru characteristic of function over form: useful, but not very pretty. The Outback Wilderness Edition is differentiated by the new black fenders and hexagonal scouts, finished in copper for the covers of the anchor points, lower protector.

Subaru Outback Wilderness 2022

On the sides we also see new wheel arches, lower protectors with the Outback emblem also in copper color and, like the front, a new, much larger rear bumper, in black, and copper finishes for the anchor point covers.

Inside the Subaru Outback Wilderness Edition the changes are more subtle, receiving a water-repellent upholstery called Subaru StarTex, copper-colored stitching and appliqués, and rubber mats (all weather). Curiously, some glossy black finishes were also inherited, those that have the property of not lasting clean, and the 11.6-inch screen of vertical location for the infotainment system.

Until now Subaru hasn’t released pricing for the Outback Wilderness Edition, which will go on sale in the United States later in the year.

Subaru Outback Wilderness Edition 2022