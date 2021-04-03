Subaru Outback: totally renewed with its constants of resistance and safety

DANIEL G. LIFONA

The changes of the sixth generation are complete in the exterior, in the habitability, the trunk and the engine. Improvements in all areas.

The new Subaru Outback, in its sixth generation, promises to go one step further in safety and resistance. Reaching Spanish dealerships in May and is the first to be built on the Subaru Global Platform (SGP), allowing you to take a leap in safety, comfort and ride quality, as announced by the Japanese manufacturer. Subaru adds what it is more spacious, capable, advanced and refined than the previous model.

Completely renovated exterior

To begin with, the exterior design It is completely new, with a more country look and more defined lines. The wider guards, the new hexagonal grill, the ‘outdoor’ pack with front and back lining and vertically arranged LED fog lights in the corners emphasize its SUV look. It is available in three finishes (Trek, Field and Touring) and is offered in two colors specially created for this model (autumn green and bright bronze).

11.6 inch screen

The interior has also been redesigned and the use of new materials has improved the quality feeling throughout the cabin. The widened windshield and the line running from the center of the instrument panel to the doors create a wider atmosphere. its Large 11.6-inch touch screen arranged vertically in the center console features Subaru’s most advanced infotainment system and can be operated like a tablet or a ‘smartphone’.

Larger 10-liter boot

The passenger compartment is wider thanks to the increased distance between the front and rear seats (+10.8 mm) and there is more space between the front seats at hip height (+30 mm) and shoulders (+7 mm). In addition, the first electric gate ‘hands-free’ Subaru, which allows easy opening to the bring the arm closer to the sensor integrated in the rear logo. By incorporating an electric motor into the tailgate arms, the trunk opening It has been expanded by almost 30mm, making it easy to load and unload. In addition, its length is 23.9 mm longer and, as a consequence, the load capacity has increased by 10 liters, now with 522 liters.

Roof rails with retractable bars

But the Outback’s impressive cargo capacity doesn’t stop there. For added versatility, the new family crossover features Roof rails with integrated and retractable cross bars. When opening the rear doors, the step (floor) is wider and has non-slip pattern so that you can load your luggage on the roof in a more stable position.

Evolved EyeSight System

But what really impresses the new Subaru Outback is its great technological arsenal, especially in relation to security systems. It incorporates the new generation of EyeSight technology, which has 11 security functions, including the following new features: advanced adaptive cruise control, lane stay function, emergency steering control, speed sign recognition and smart speed limiter and emergency braking reverse.

In addition, the new Outback incorporates the technology of facial recognition of Subaru called Driver Monitoring System, which alerts the driver in case of distraction or fatigue. The Subaru Global Platform also ensures maximum safety for all passengers thanks to the increased use of high strength steel panels for a lighter body and better protection in front, side and rear collisions. According to Subaru, these steel panels allow to absorb 40% more energy and therefore considerably reduce the force of impact.

New 169 hp Boxer engine

And, of course, you could not miss the permanent all-wheel drive Subaru All Wheel Drive, which is combined with a new 2.5-liter Boxer engine, four horizontally opposed cylinders and direct injection of 169 CV. The Lineartronic automatic gearbox type CVT has been renewed with a more open end relationship and 8 preset gears, the eighth of them designed for greater fuel efficiency on the highway.

In addition, Subaru has improved suspension and chassis, eliminating vibrations in the steering, ground and seats. The body stiffness It is also greater thanks to the SGP platform, the incorporation of structural adhesives that reduce vibrations and increase sound insulation, in addition to a increased suspension travel.

The new Outback features an X-Mode system with two driving modes: Snow Dirt (snow / gravel) and Deep Snow Mud (deep snow and mud). In addition, it offers an excellent ground clearance, now reaching the 213 mm, and attack and departure angles of 19.7 and 22.6 respectively, with a ventral angle of 21.0 , in addition to a 2,000 kg towing capacity.

Waiting for the price

Subaru has not yet revealed consumption figures or prices of the new Outback for the Spanish market, although it is probably available from 35,000 euros with discounts and promotional campaign.

